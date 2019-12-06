Wind warning advisory issued for counties Leitrim, Donegal, Roscommon, Cavan, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick for Sunday, December 8

Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday, December 8 generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country.

As a result Met Éireann has issued a wind warning advisory for Counties Leitrim, Cavan, Roscommon Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts from 110 to 130km/h.

Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding.