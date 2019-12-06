DVAS and Sligo Rape Crisis Center come together to open the River Rooms in Leitrim

The Sligo Rape Crisis Centre and DVAS (Domestic Violence Advocacy Service) have come together to offer their combined services to the people of Leitrim with the opened of The River Rooms.

The River Rooms located discreetly in Carrick-on-Shannon offer three counselling rooms with two counsillors. Th building will help provide increased support in Leitrim and West Cavan.

The building opened on a pilto basis in april this year and was launched in the Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Friday December 6. The River Rooms provide services are for survivors, their friends, families, professionals and supporters including counselling and advocasy.

Both services can also provide information and support to people who are concerned about a friend, work colleague or family member. Funded by Tusla the rooms will be available to clients to meet with other agencies also

Statistics show that one in three of women received abusive behaviour from an intimate partner.

For more details visit: www.riverrooms.ie

Sligo Rape Crisis Centre (SRCC)

Confidential Freephone

Call: 1800 75 780 or 0719171188



Domestic Violence Advocacy Service (DVAS)

Call: 071 91 41515