Santa and Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year, Noel McPartland to switch on Drumshanbo's Christmas lights this Saturday

Santa Claus will be joined by guest of honour, Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year, Noel McPartland, in Drumshanbo this Saturday, December 7 for the official switching on of the festive lights in the town.

Volunteers have given generously of their own time to put the fabulous light display in Drumshanbo and this year a number of new lights have been added to the display ensuring a magical festive atmosphere in the lead up to the 25th.

It is a tribute to the strength of community spirit in the town that, in these busier times, volunteers still offer to carry out important work, such as the installation of the Christmas lights, for the benefit of the wider business and local community.

The lights will be turned on by Noel McPartland and Santa at 6pm.

So come along and enjoy the official start to Christmas in Drumshanbo this Saturday evening, December 7.

And to the youngest members of the community, this may be the perfect opportunity to let Santa know any last minute changes to your Christmas list!