Man in his 60s dies following road traffic accident in Cavan

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision between a lorry and a car that occurred in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet, Co. Cavan, yesterday, Saturday, December 7 at approximately 2:20pm.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cavan General Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash cam footage who may have been passing through the area at the time of the collision, to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.