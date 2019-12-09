Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, December 9, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bridie Murphy (née Canning), 29 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Cavan / Killoe, Longford



The death has occurred of Bridie Murphy, 29 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and late of Micknaugh, Killoe, Co. Longford. Suddenly at her residence on Friday, 6th December 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jerry, son Gerry, daughter Ann, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Bobby, brother Sheamus, sisters Ann Vaughan (Prunty, Longford), Margaret (New York), grandchildren, nephews, neices, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home (H14 R583) this evening, Monday, from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Belturbet on Tuesday at 2pm followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Maureen Tiernan (née Crawford), Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Tiernan née Crawford, Cloone Village, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Saturday 7th December 2019 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband; Séan and infant son; Mel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Shane and Enda, her brothers; George and Tom, daughter-in-law; Raquel, Enda's partner Sheila, sister-in-law; Margaret, grandsons; Séan and Conor, nephews; Kenneth and Thomas, niece; Caroline, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill (N41 XE39) on Monday (9th December) from 3.00pm - 5.45pm followed by prayers. Removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone for 7.00pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial to Cloone new cemetery.

Anna O'Boy (née Buckley), Slieve View, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballincollig, Cork

The death has occurred of Anna O'Boy (née Buckley), 9 Slieve View, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Ballincollig, Co. Cork who died on the 5th December 2019 peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of Barney. Predeceased by her sister Mae. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband; Barney, daughter; Ruth, son; Leonard (UK), brother; Larry ( Charleville), sisters; Sheila (UK) and Helen ( Youghal, Co Cork), son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, on Tuesday 10th December 2019 from 4.00pm - 5.00pm followed by private cremation.



Vincent Hoban, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Formerly Monivea,Galway. Peacefully at his residence.Sadly missed by his sisters Anne,Sr Isobella and Patsy,nieces,nephews, grandniece,grandnephew,relatives and many friends. Reposing at his residence today, Sunday from 4pm until 7pm. Remains arriving to St Marys Church Carrigallen on Monday for Requiem at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Daisy O'Neill (née Acheson), Leam, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, in her ninety second year, at the Plunkett Home Boyle, surrounded by her loving family and staff of the Plunkett Home. Predeceased by her husband Charlie and her sister Ethel. Deeply regretted by her daughters Deirdre, Muriel and Audrey, sons David, Phillip, George and Godfrey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and her much loved 14 grandchildren and great-grandchild Ethan, sister-in-law Anna Day, Marian and Mary O'Neill, brother-in-law Ronnie O'Neill, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday evening, December 9th, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral service in Church of Ireland, Boyle, on Tuesday 10th at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Plunkett Home Patient Comfort Fund. House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.

Una Murphy (née O'Keeffe), Renefarna, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Una Murphy nee O’Keeffe, Renefarna, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, Saturday December 7th 2019 (peacefully) after a short illness at Roscommon University Hospital. Sadly missed by her husband Pa, sons Michael, Pauric, Vinny and David, daughters Ann Coyle, Kilglass and Teresa Reynolds, Renefarna, niece Collette and her husband Noel Kavanagh, sister Maura Rhatigan, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law; Liam, Ollie, Monica and Geraldine her most cherished grandchildren; Laura, Rachel, Rebecca, Chloe, Eoghan, Aaron, Kilian and Mia, her nieces, nephews, relatives and wider family. Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey Tuesday from 5.30 pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 in our Lady of Mount Carmel, Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery. House private please.

May they all Rest in Peace.