€500,000 to help Carrick maximise its tourism potential

Carrick-on-Shannon will be allocated significant funding of approximately €500,000 by Fáilte Ireland to develop its potential as a tourism ‘destination town’.

The funding has been allocated through Leitrim County Council as part of the national €15.5million ‘Destination Towns’ initiative launched earlier this year by the National Tourism Development Authority.

The Destination Towns project will develop an integrated approach to making Carrick-on-Shannon accessible to visitors.

Plans include new interpretative signage, improved lighting and coach parking to compliment the current public realm plans to encourage visitors to stay in the area for longer.

The process of identifying the towns that receive funding through the Destination Towns scheme commenced in mid-2019 and was led by the Local Authorities in consultation with Fáilte Ireland.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin T.D. confirmed today that every county in Ireland will benefit and the first round of allocations, including Carrick-on-Shannon, will take place from January.

The Fáilte Ireland scheme is part of the National Tourism Development Authority’s work to drive a better regional spread of overseas and domestic visitors and spend.

Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan welcomed the funding.

“This is great news for Carrick-on-Shannon with the funding going towards interpretative signage, improved lighting and coach parking.

“This will enhance the multi-million public realm programme currently underway.

“All of this funding will ensure that the town and this region will continue to develop as a key visitor destination.

“I want to complement the work of Leitrim County Council and all the stakeholders in helping to securing this funding which will help to continue opening up the town and surrounding areas to more tourists and visitors,” he said.