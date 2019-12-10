Weather warning in place for Leitrim

A status yellow weather warning is in place for Leitrim on the resat of Ireland.

Today we can expect strong and gusty southwest winds which will veer westerly early this afternoon with some severe and damaging gusts; heavy squally spells of rain continuing too.

Wet and windy this morning with outbreaks of rain, heavy and squally at times. The rain will clear eastwards early in the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and scattered showers following behind, some of the showers heavy with hail and thunder. Mild in the first half of the day with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees but turning colder later. Strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly in the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Cold and blustery tonight with a mix of clear spells and showers. The showers fairly frequent with the risk of hail and thunder. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees in strong and gusty southwest winds with a slight frost possible in sheltered spots.