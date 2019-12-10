Deputy Eamon Scanlon hits out at "shocking" figures as 5,215 children waiting on Primary Care services in North West

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, says it is shocking that 5,215 children are waiting for Primary Care services in the North West area comprising of Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal.

New figures compiled by Fianna Fáil reveal 1,383 under 18’s waiting on Primary Care services in Sligo-Leitrim which includes Psychology, Audiology, Ophthalmology, Dietetics, Speech and Language Therapy, Occupational therapy, and Physiotherapy. In Donegal these numbers stand at 1,850 and in Roscommon 1,982.

Deputy Scanlon said, “It is shocking that there are 5,215 children in the North West region waiting on Primary Care services. The waiting lists are abhorrent for children waiting on vital diagnosis and treatment.

“Behind the numbers are young children who potentially are going to receive a delayed diagnosis and delayed treatment. We know that at a young age early intervention and treatment is so important. Under Fine Gael increased waiting lists in vital health services has become the norm.

“Access to Primary Care treatment should not be this difficult. Having a young child awaiting treatment and caring for that child is stressful enough for parents and guardians. They should not have to fight for treatment too,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.