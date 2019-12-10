Information sought following two break-ins in Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

Leitrim Gardaí are investigating two break-ins in the Drumkeerin area on Thursday, December 5.

A spokesperson for local gardai said that thieves forced their way into a house via a side door of a property on Main Street between 3.40pm and 7pm. They made off with jewellery and a sum of cash.

On the same date thieves broke into a house and adjoining post office in the village. The incident happened between 6.30 and 7pm. The thieves forced their way into the house via a rear door.

They ransacked the house, stealing jewellery before forcing their way into the adjoining post office where a small sum of cash was taken. The investigation is ongoing.