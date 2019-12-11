Leitrim Ice Breakers to brave water on Christmas Day

Brave swimmers will be taking to the chilly waters of the River Shannon and Garadice Lake this Christmas Day.

Organisers are calling for hardy souls to join the annual Leitrim Ice Breakers Christmas swims in Carrick- on-Shannon and Ballinamore.

The first dip of the day will take place at Garadice Lake at 12.30pm, followed by another at the slipway next to Emerald Star in Carrick at 1.30pm, after 12 o’clock mass.

The events raise much-needed funds for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, the National Council for the Blind and the Leitrim Talking Newspaper.

Each week, groups of volunteers record the Leitrim Observer and distribute it to people with visual impairments or reading difficulties.

Christmas swimmers and spectators are welcome to donate on the day. They are also encouraged to raise money and sponsorship cards are available from Mary O’Boyle in Carrick on Shannon (071-9620274) and Paddy O'Connor in Ballinamore (087 9528944).

It’s a fun event for all ages and it’s up to participants whether they wish to swim or just dip.

Swimmers will be rewarded with some hot beverages and chocolates while they dry off and warm up. It’s recommended to wrap up well and change into warm clothes immediately after exiting the water.

If you would like to sign up to the Leitrim Talking Newspaper, please call Ann on 0861539699 or email pfmgriffin@gmail.com.

The recordings are put onto memory sticks and sent to recipients around the county and surrounding areas for free. They can then be played on laptops and other devices or for a small charge the LTN can provide a specially adapted MP3 Player that allows the listener to go direct to each part of the paper at the push of a button.