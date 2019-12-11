62% of Leitrim rivers have good or high water quality according to EPA

62% of Leitrim's rivers have a water quality of good or high according to figures released by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) this week.

The Water Quality in Ireland Report for the period 2013-2018 shows the vast majority of Leitrim's rivers returned a good or high water quality result.

However 22% of rivers were ranked as moderate - with a further 16% rated as poor or significantly polluted, during this same period.

Lake water quality results for Leitrim did not fare as well with only 8% of our lakes returning a good result and none achieving a high water quality status. 50% of our lakes were rated as having moderate water quality while 33% are poor and a further 8% were described as bad or seriously polluted.

An assessment of the phosphorus concentration in 59 lakes nationally using annual average date for 2013-2018 showed that two lakes had a strong deteriorating trend - one of which was Drumlaheen Lough in Co Leitrim.

Increasing phosphorus concentrations in lakes can lead to the proliferation of algal blooms which can harm plants and animals living in a lake.

The EPA says the main significant pressures impacting water quality in Ireland include agriculture, wastewater discharges, impacts to the physical habitat conditions including excess sediment (hydromorphology), and pressures from forestry activities.

Of particular concern in the most recent assessment is the increase in nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus) finding their way into our water bodies. Agriculture and waste water are the main sources of nutrients.