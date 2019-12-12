Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed a €750,000 capital grant for IT Sligo for this current academic year.

The funding has been announced by Senator Feighan’s colleagues, the Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh and the Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor.

“This capital grant of €750,000 is vital for IT Sligo and allows the college to undertake minor works, improvements and upgrade equipment.

“As Minister McHugh has said, ITs like Sligo can tap into this funding for refurbishment work, to upgrade IT, to make health and safety improvements and make buildings more energy efficient.

“This funding is being provided to through the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

“This funding follows on from last week’s allocation of €297,314 to Sligo IT under the Government’s Regional Technology Clustering Fund.

“Sligo IT is central to this Government’s commitment to develop Sligo as a key growth centre for the benefit of the whole of the North-West region.”