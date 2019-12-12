Man sentenced for extreme child porn at Leitrim apartment

A Polish national, who pleaded guilty to the possession of 847 images of extreme child pornography including “images of the rape of babies” has been given a three-year jail sentence suspended for two years, at Donegal Town Circuit Court.

Wojciech Odrobina, 10 Canal Drive, Prospect Woods, Longford previously pleaded guilty to the possession of 847 images of child pornography at the July sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court.

That sitting heard that the defendant was looking at graphic images of children being abused from a porn site on the dark web.

The defendant was detected with 847 images on his computer in August 2013 after a search of an apartment in Carrick-on-Shannon under warrant when he was not there.

The defendant contacted the gardai, believing his apartment had been burgled.

He later admitted to gardai that he was downloading child pornography of “an extreme nature”

The court heard that some of the images were of children’s genitals.

The defendant was later arrested and interviewed at Longford Garda Station, where he made full admissions and was charged

“This is not the sort of website you can just stumble on,” said Sgt David Donnelly in his evidence. “you need to actively search for it and you need a certain amount of computer knowledge to find it."

He noted Mr Odrobina was the sole occupant of the property searched in Carrick-on-Shannon.

“Since this offence (in 2013) Mr Odrobina has married and now has two young children - three and around 7 or 8 months. He is employed in Ireland as an architect at a large building firm and has no previous convictions,” said Sgt Donnelly.

He said that Mr Odrobina had downloaded the images “for his own use and there was no evidence of him sharing these”.

Mr Odrobina told the court that he was “very sorry” for accessing and downloading these images. He described his own childhood as “a nightmare” and said that he and his sister were “under constant terror at home and beaten”.

He said he believed this was where his problem developed and said that he was “too embarrassed of this shameful problem to seek professional help”.

He said there was a time when everything in his life was ok and he was not seeking out these images but he suffered an emotional collapse in 2012 after the death of his sister, and this, along with the impact of long term unemployment and depression, led to him offend.

“I am very sorry for that,” he told the court adding that he now realised that the images he downloaded were “of really abused kids”.

Asked to explain the content of the images he downloaded, Mr Odrobina said he could not understand the images of underage boys as he had been “searching for underage girls”.

He said he presumed some of the images were downloaded as part of packages and he had been unaware of their content.

Mr Odrobina voluntarily entered a treatment programme and participated in one-to-one therapy from 2014.

Until recently he had met with his therapist in Dublin every second week but this had since been reduced as his therapist was of the view he “didn't need intensive therapy any more.” Mr Odrobina said he will continue to have therapy every second month from now on.

He said that this therapy has helped him to understand the impact the abuse had on the children portrayed in the photos he downloaded.

The defendant said the “strongest realisation (of the impact of his crime) was when I had my own kids. Christ how could I do this, what I was doing?”

“I experience a very deep shame and am feeling guilty all the time,” he said.

In sentencing the defendant at yesterday’s circuit court Judge John Aylmer said the images were at the extreme end of the range of very young children being abused in an extreme manner which was an aggravating factor.

In mitigation, Judge Aylmer said the defendant had co-operated fully, had no previous convictions and Tusla had closed the books on this matter which meant he was not viewed as an on-going threat to children

The case had been hanging over the defendant for seven years and he had got help for his situation and had shown good insight.

He was assessed as being at a low risk of re-offending.

The judge jailed the defendant for three years and suspended the sentence for two years.

The defendant was bound to the peace for two years, and ordered to comply with all Probation Service requirements and the Sex Offenders Act.