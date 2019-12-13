€18,000 of suspected counterfeit goods seized in Tipperary

Gardaí have seized approximately €18,000 worth of suspected counterfeit goods following a search at a house in Mountain View, Carrick On Suir, Co Tipperary on the 12th December, 2019.

At approximately 6pm, detectives from the Clonmel District executed a search warrant at a house in Mountain View. During the course of the search, Gardaí seized suspected counterfeit footwear, clothing, handbags and cosmetics worth approximately €18,000. The items are labelled as Nike, Adidas, Ted Baker, North Face and Hugo Boss.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.