Carrick-on-Shannon Disrict Court hears Arigna man told gardai they had “a handy number”

Conor Glynn, Derreenavoggy, Arigna, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to two public order charges which occurred on October 13, 2019 at Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon.

At 11.30pm the defendant approached the gardai as they were dealing with another matter. He started to get involved and started to generally make a nuisance of himself.

He told the gardai what they were doing was ‘a shocking waste of time’ and was ‘a handy number.’

The court heard he has a previous conviction from Carrick-on-Shannon District Court from October 26, 2018 when he was fined €500 for a Section 2 assault.

Solicitor, Niamh McGovern said her client wanted to apologise and said it shouldn’t have happened.

Mr Glynn told the court it won’t happen again.

Judge Kilrane said, “You say it won’t happen again but this is the second anniversary of your conviction and a year later you’re at it again, by strange coincidence.”

He convicted and fined him €300 for engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and convicted and took into consideration a charge of being intoxicated in public.