Trolley Dash in Lidl Carrick-on-Shannon this morning

Anita Moran from Leitrim Village, grabbed more than €508 worth of their Christmas shopping in a Lidl Trolley Dash at the Carrick-on-Shannon Lidl store this week.

Lidl Trolley Dash winner, Anita Moran had just two minutes to do a ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style dash around the store, grabbing as much of their Christmas shopping as they could.

Lidl stores across the country gave customers the chance to win their ‘big Christmas shop’. Tickets were on sale for just €1 at Lidl checkouts across Ireland since November, with all proceeds going to Lidl’s charity partner Jigsaw – the National Centre for Youth Mental Health.

As the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, Jigsaw provide a range of free mental health support services for young people between the ages of 12 and 25.

Jigsaw is an early intervention service, working with young people to prevent mental health issues. With services in 13 communities across Ireland and a dedicated advice and information website, young people, parents and their guardians can benefit from the supports that Jigsaw provides. To date, Jigsaw has supported over 26,000 young people across Ireland.

Lidl Ireland’s 2018 Trolley Dash raised a total of €213,045 for Jigsaw.

Speaking about Lidl’s annual Trolley Dash, Deirdre Ryan, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said: “We are thrilled with the result of our Lidl Trolley Dash this year. Over four weeks, 162 Lidl stores across the country have raised a significant amount of funds, 100% of which will be donated to our charity partner, Jigsaw. The proceeds will support the crucial work Jigsaw are doing with young people facing mental health issues, as well as their parents and guardians. We would like to thank all of our customers who have supported our fundraising efforts.”