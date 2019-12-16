Additional winter funding for Sligo North Leitrim Caredoc

The Out-of-hours docotor service sovering Sligo, North Leitrim and West Cavan will be allocated an extra €250,000 for Winter 2020.

The HSE supports the provision of these out-of-hour GP services in terms of infrastructure, call handling, and recruiting nursing staff. Currently, over 90% of the population has access to an out-of-hours GP services.

The provision of GP out-of-hours forms an important part of service user needs in the Winter period. Each CHO area has established a Winter Action Team in conjunction with acute hospital colleagues, and each team prioritises the allocation of dedicated additional Winter funding based on local service needs and priorities.

