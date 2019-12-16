Gardaí called to Boyle station after reports of fire started on train

Irish Rail and An Garda Siochana are carrying out investigations after reports a fire was started by a passenger on the Dublin Connolly to Sligo train on Thursday evening last, December 12.

Passengers on board the 7pm service from Dublin experienced a 45 minute delay as a result of the incident.

Gardaí attended the scene at Boyle train station.

19.00hrs Sligo to Dublin Connolly operating with 45 minute delay, Gardai attended incident at Boyle — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 12, 2019

Irish Rail tweeted an update informing passengers of the delay following replies from some passengers who were on board outlining the situation they found themselves in.

Irish Rail added Gardaí had attended the scene saying: "staff used extinguisher to prevent damage."