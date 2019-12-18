A wet start to today, Wednesday, December 18 for Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan

Today, Wednesday, December 18 will be a wet and windy day with outbreaks of rain and some heavy pulses through the morning and afternoon. Later in the day the rain will turn more showery in nature. There will be a rise in temperatures to between 9 to 11 degrees. Southeast winds will be fresh and gusty with gales expected along coasts.

TONIGHT

Will start wet in most places but the rain will quickly clear northwards, with just the odd coastal shower overnight. Southerly winds will drop off light to moderate with a few patches of mist and fog forming. Overnight lows of 5 to 7 degrees.