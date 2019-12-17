Yet another quad bike stolen in Co Leitrim area

Another quad bike has been stolen from a shed in Co Leitrim.

This follows on from a similar theft in the Carrigallen area last week.

The latest theft was reported in the Fivemilebourne area of Co Leitrim.

The Red Honda TRX 500 was taken from a locked shed some time between December 14 and December 16. A Stihl chainsaw was also taken by the thieves.

Gardaí said that they gained access to the shed by breaking the lock.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles in the Fivemilebourne area of North Leitrim on the dates in question is asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone who has been offered a quad for sale matching this vehicle should also contact gardaí.

Farmers are again reminded to ensure that all sheds are secured and that all keys are kept stored well away from any quad bikes or other machinery.

If you have not already done so please consider having your quad bikes and other machinery etched with identifying marks so that they can be identified if recovered.

If you notice any suspicious people or individuals in your locality, please contact gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon on (071) 9650510 or Manorhamilton on (071) 9820620.