Be inspired this Christmas at Leitrim Design House

Be inspired this Christmas by the stunning selection of 100% Irish, handcrafted gifts available at the Leitrim Design House.



The Leitrim Design House is a treasure trove of carefully considered Irish gifts. Enjoy a relaxing shopping experience away from all the stressful pre-Christmas hustle and bustle and browse for that extra special gift in the beautiful setting of the Dock Arts Centre.



Why not combine your shopping with a visit to the Dock’s art galleries or browse the papers at your leisure over a coffee.

The not for profit craft gallery is full of inspiration to help make your Christmas a memorable one. Based on research by Retail Ireland, up to €4.65 billion will be spent by Irish consumers during the Christmas period, "Irish consumers are seeing more and more how buying locally-made products from Ireland's designers and makers is an inspired choice that helps our economy and our environment," said Brian McGee, Market Development Director, Design & Crafts Council of Ireland.

Small Firms Association Director Sven Spollen-Behrens said that Christmas can add a major economic impetus when shoppers back small businesses and help maintain jobs.



"If each adult spent just €20 extra in small local businesses this Christmas, this would amount to an injection of over €73m for small firms and would have a huge, positive impact on local jobs and the vibrancy of town and village centres," he added.

At the Leitrim Design House you will discover a wide variety of unique gift ideas for your precious family and friends, including little pick me ups under €10, such as hand poured beeswax candles by Leitrim based Rainbow candles; beautifully made notebooks by Barbra Hubert; quirky ceramics from Bairbre Kennedy of Lichen Ceramics or a selection of natural soaps ‘Made in Lucy’s Kitchen’.



If you are eager to get your family ready for the colder days ahead, then look no further than at the new arrivals of richly coloured McKernan scarves.

Snuggle up in luxurious marino wool and cashmere throws by John Hanley Weavers. For more personal gifts explore the sparkling collections of design led jewellery lovingly crafted in Carrick-on-Shannon and beyond.

Capture the magic of County Leitrim and its heritage, culture and landscape with the Leitrim photography book, recently published by Leitrim County Council.



A terrific gift for all ages, this book showcases all that Leitrim has to offer and brings together vibrant images that depict the magic of Leitrim, as captured by people living and working in this county. This book has been extremely popular with customers. It can be purchased in store or over the phone. We ship worldwide.

Alternatively a Leitrim Design House gift voucher is a very enviable thing! Remember they take deposits on all gifts to make your Christmas shopping that little bit more manageable, particularly if you wish to invest in something that extra special. Invest in art? Why not start the art collection that you have always dreamed of at the Leitrim Design House. Go on, treat yourself and start a collection to be proud of.



They have a wide range of work on display to suit all price ranges from prints to heirloom pieces.

Prefer to shop online but still want to shop local? Relax in the comfort of your own home while browsing the online selection of Leitrim & Irish made gifts that can be sent directly to your loved one worldwide.

For every gift purchased in the store customers will receive a 10% discount coupon for their online shop at www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie



For further information call: 071 9650550

