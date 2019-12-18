Sligo/Leitrim gardaí issue warning about bogus callers claiming to be from Revenue

Gardaí have renewed warnings about bogus phone callers after a number of people have been contacted in the Sligo/Leitrim area in recent weeks.

The callers came to be from Revenue and tell their victims there has been an over-payment by the individual which Revenue want to refund. The caller then looks for bank account details to repay back the money.

The latest calls are coming from a '051' phone number according to gardai.

Please be aware that Revenue never ring people about refunds and certainly never seek details of bank accounts over the phone. These callers are bogus and gardaí say the callers are particularly targeting vulnerable older people.

They are urging people to warn neighbours and elderly relatives and to ensure they do not answer calls from unfamiliar numbers. Also make sure they do not provide bank account details to anyone over the phone.

