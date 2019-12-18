Theft of firearms from West Cavan house

Gardai in Cavan are investigating the theft of firearms from a house in the Moneynure area of Bawnboy.

The incident occurred between 3pm and 5.30pm on Monday, December 16.

Two similar burglaries occurred in Drumshanbo, but it is not understood if they are linked.

Anyone from the area with CCTV or dashcam footage, or who witnessed suspicious vehicles or people at those times, is asked to contact Ballyconnell Garda Station.

