Seven high risk ratings in Sligo/Leitrim mental health centre

The Mental Health Commission (MHC) has published three inspection reports from approved centres in Sligo/Leitrim, Dublin and Kilkenny which identified fourteen areas of high risk non-compliance in two of the three centres.

Commenting on the reports, Dr Susan Finnerty, Inspector of Mental Health Services, said: “It is disappointing to see compliance in an approved centre dis-improve year on year and areas remaining consistently non-compliant over three years, despite the Commission's guidance documents and judgement framework.”

Sligo / Leitrim Mental Health In-patient Unit is a 32-bed acute adult mental health admission unit; 14-bedded female, 14-bedded male and a 4-bedded high-dependency ward, located on the outskirts of Sligo. The building dates from the 1930s and is unsuitable for providing a modern mental health service. Building has commenced for the development of a new approved centre on the campus of Sligo University Hospital.

At the time of inspection, there were 17 residents in the 14-bedded female admission ward. Two interview rooms and a multi-purpose room had been used as bedrooms to accommodate the extra female residents. The seclusion room was also being used as a bedroom at the time of inspection.

There were 12 residents in the 14-bedded male admission ward and 1 male in the 4-bedded high dependency ward. Although registered to provide mental health services for people with an intellectual disability, the approved centre was not suitable for this function.

Compliance with regulations decreased significantly from 79% in 2018 to 66 % in 2019. As compliance was 63% in 2017, there has been no overall improvement in three years.

Five areas have been non-compliant for three consecutive years, all risk-rated as high. There were two conditions attached to the registration of the approved centre; related to premises and staffing. The centre was not in breach of either condition. Seven compliances with regulations were rated excellent.

At the time of the inspection the centre had seven high risk ratings in the areas of; premises staffing, general health, privacy, maintenance of records, risk management and physical restraint.

Regarding the premises, the approved centre was not kept in a good state of repair inside and outside. The premises were not maintained in good structural condition and did not provide suitable furnishings to support resident independence and comfort. There were no doors on residents’ wardrobes. The centre did not have a dedicated therapy and examination room. The occupational therapy kitchen was dirty.

On the first day of the inspection, interview rooms where assessments were undertaken and where medical staff had resident meetings, were used as bedrooms. Appropriate signage and sensory aids were not provided to support resident orientation needs. The seclusion room was being used as a bedroom at the time of inspection.

Opportunities were not provided to residents for indoor and outdoor exercise and physical activity. The exercise bike and rowing machine on the male ward were broken at the time of the inspection. There was no exercise equipment on the female ward. There was no enclosed outdoor space. Accompanied walks were staff dependent, and rarely took place.

In relation to maintenance of records, there were errors in the medication prescription and administration records. Clinical files were poorly maintained, so much so that it posed a risk to patient safety. For example five out of seven clinical files inspected had loose pages; records were not in a logical order and not reflective of the residents’ status at the time of inspection and the care and treatment being provided. Not all resident records were maintained using an identifier, which was unique to the resident. Not all residents’ records included the date and time for each entry.

In terms of privacy residents did not have access to adequate personal space. The six-bedded dormitory on the male ward was cramped and there was not enough personal space to move about freely. The interview rooms on the female ward had observation panels without a screen or curtain.

These two interview rooms had regularly been used as bedrooms. Female residents were inappropriately accompanied to the high dependency ward and seclusion room through the male admission ward. The light fittings in single bedrooms and in one dormitory were positioned on the outside of the door and there was no bedside lighting. The wardrobes did not have doors, which was not conducive to resident privacy and dignity.

The inspectors found the high risk noncompliance in risk management indicated that not all audits captured enough information to improve patient care and outcomes. There was no definitive audit schedule. Clinical audits had been primarily undertaken by nursing management, and there was limited evidence that other healthcare professionals had completed audits. In addition the monitoring, maintenance, and governance process regarding risk registers was unclear.

Risks identified did not always identify risk owners, risk coordinators or risks ratings. The approved centre did not have an evacuation plan in place as per the services Incident Management Reporting Policy.

There was an induction programme for new staff; however, not all disciplines documented the induction process formally. Not all disciplines had formal structures and processes in place for measuring and encouraging staff’s performance planning and personal development.

The availability of clinical supervision varied across disciplines. Annual staff training plans were completed to identify required training; however, records indicated not all healthcare professionals had up-to-date mandatory training. Reportedly, the main barrier for healthcare professionals not achieving the required mandatory training was the prioritisation of clinical demand over training attendance.