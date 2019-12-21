Woman dies following tragic N55 collision involving a car and lorry at Ballinagh

Gardaí were called to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry that occurred at approximately 12.30pm today Saturday, December 21 at the N55, at Corduff, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

The driver of the car, a female in her 70s, was removed to Cavan General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No further injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and undergoing an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time, to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.