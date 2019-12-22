Chances of another foggy day in Leitrim
Drive with care in the fog and make sure to use your lights
Mainly dry apart from an isolated shower. Mist, fog and low cloud in places with light variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Mostly dry early tonight with mist and fog patches bringing hazardous driving conditions in places.
Showers will develop later and this will clear the fog.
Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with a touch of frost possible early tonight with a few icy stretches. Light variable winds will become light to moderate southwesterly overnight.
