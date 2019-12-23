Scattered showers for Monday, December 23, 2019

Today, Monday, will be bright with good spells of winter sunshine and some scattered showers. The showers will mainly occur in the northwest of the province early in the day. It will be breezy during the morning, with a fresh to strong westerly wind, but this will gradually ease and back to the southwest in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees.

TONIGHT

Cloudy tonight, with outbreaks of rain developing. The rain will become patchy later in the night, breaking up into clear spells and showers towards morning. It will turn colder as the clear spells develop. Lows of 0 to 4 degrees. Winds will be mainly light southwest or variable with patchy frost, mist and fog.