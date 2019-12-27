Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, December 27, 2019

Laurence (Larry) Flynn, Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Leitrim / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Larry Flynn, Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim and Millhill Lawns, Manorhamilton, suddenly. Sadly missed by his brothers Johnny, Michael and Cathal his sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday, 27th Dec, at St Mary's Church, Glenfarne at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request please.



Pat Warde (née Cunnion), Main St, Arva, Cavan / Longford

Formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Pat died peacefully in Collage View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Sunday 22th surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by both her husbands Sean and Bob, parents Jimmy and Ellie and her brothers and sisters. Pat will be forever missed by her sons Michael, John and Mark, daughters Mary McGlynn and Clara Durkin, sons-in-law Ronan and Freddie, daughters-in-law Sharon, Rose and Margaret, grandchildren Kaelin, Sean, Gemma, Sarah-Eillie and Méabh, nephews, nieces, neighbours, friends and her many customers from Warde's Arva. Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford on Friday 27th from 6 o'clock concluding with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva, Co Cavan on Saturday 28th for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed with burial in Carrigallen Cemetery. The family of Pat would like to express their Gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Collage View Nursing Home and also Thanks to the Day Care Centre, Carrigallen.

Kevin Hughes, Greenhills, Dublin

Hughes Kevin, December 21st 2019, (Greenhills), peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family at Tallaght Hospital; beloved husband of Sheila and loving dad of Neil, Mandy and Anne. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren Dylan, Adam, Hannah, Ella, Sophie and Evan, son-in-law Sean, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday from 4pm till 7pm with family in attendance. Funeral Service on Saturday at 3.30pm in the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Tom Prendergast, Sheil Avenue, Bundoran, Donegal / Dunmore, Galway

Tom Prendergast, (Retired Garda,) Sheil Avenue, Bundoran, Co Donegal and formerly of Dunmore, Co. Galway, December 24th 2019, peacefully at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Beloved husband of Helena, and loving father of Sharon, Patrick, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Alan and Kenneth. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all his relatives and friends. Removal on Friday morning, 27th Dec, from his late residence to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of he Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan arriving for Cremation Service at 2pm. No flowers please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o donation box at family home/church or to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors.

