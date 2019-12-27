Boyle's Moone Boy makes top 20 in New York Times’ best of the decade list

Publications across the globe are announcing their favourite pop culture moments, from telly to music.

The New York Times created a list of the 30 best international offerings on television and Moone Boy, which was filmed in Boyle, created by Boyle's own Chris O'Dowd and starred Carrigallen's David Rawle has made the prestigious list.

O’Dowd’s hilarious show, Moone Boy was named the 17th best international television show.

New York Times writer, Mike Hall says "Chris O’Dowd created this goofy, irrepressible comedy about a good-hearted but somewhat dense young boy (David Rawle) coming-of-age in rural Ireland, and he co-starred as the gangly imaginary friend who encouraged the boy’s harebrained schemes right up until they collapsed."

And Moone Boy isn’t the only Irish TV show that got a shout out on the list. Although it didn’t make it to the top 30, Derry Girls was given an honourable mention on the list.

Prisoners of War from Israel, the war drama that inspired Homeland, was the best international show of the decade.

