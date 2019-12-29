50 people receive Gaisce awards in Leitrim

50 outstanding people in Leitrim received Gaisce awards from the Presidents in 2019.

Gaisce – The President’s Award is a self-development programme that encourages you to find your passion, get active and make a difference in your community. Gaisce is a direct challenge from the President of Ireland to young people aged 15-25 to dream big and realise their potential. There are three levels of Gaisce – Bronze, Silver and Gold. The more time and energy you give, the greater the reward. By taking part in Gaisce, you will take on exciting personal, physical and community challenges and develop new skills and new friendships.



According to the CEO of Gaisce, Yvonne McKenna, an increasing number of people are getting involved in the awards year-on-year and almost two hundred thousand people have completed the programme since its inception 34 years ago.

Participants must complete four different challenges to achieve their award, in areas such as community involvement, physical activity, learning a new skill and an adventure journey.

To learn about getting involved in 2020 visit Gaisce.ie

Watch: Rebecca Duffy from Carrick-on-Shannon receive her Gaisce award