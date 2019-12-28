Expect drizzle and fog today in Leitrim

Today - (which is Saturday December 28th for those in a confused state around Christmas) will be mostly cloudy, with rain and drizzle becoming widespread during the morning.

Mainly dry conditions will develop during the afternoon, but some places will remain dull and misty, with patches of drizzle persisting, especially hilly and coastal areas. Hill and coastal fog also. Maximum temperatures 10 to 12 Celsius. Windy, with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, but dry, apart from a little patchy drizzle, mainly in hilly and coastal areas. Mild, with minimum temperatures of 8 to 10 Celsius, in mostly moderate to fresh southerly winds, but winds will be strong along the west coast.

Also read: Laura and Eilish O'Dowd fly the flag for Connacht