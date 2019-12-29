Patchy rain and spells of dry weather in Leitrim today

Today (Sunday, December 29) will be mainly dry, with some bright or sunny spells.

However, keep the rain jacket close to you as patchy rain and drizzle is possible along west and northwest coasts, turning more persistent there later in the day.

Mild, with maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 Celsius, in mostly moderate south to southwest winds. Sunday night will be mild, with rain and drizzle extending eastwards across Connacht, Ulster and parts of west Munster, but staying mostly dry elsewhere. Misty with fog patches. Min. 6 to 8 Celsius., with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

