Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday December 28, 2019

Pat Warde (née Cunnion), Main St, Arva, Cavan / Longford

Formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Pat died peacefully in Collage View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Sunday 22th surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by both her husbands Sean and Bob, parents Jimmy and Ellie and her brothers and sisters. Pat will be forever missed by her sons Michael, John and Mark, daughters Mary McGlynn and Clara Durkin, sons-in-law Ronan and Freddie, daughters-in-law Sharon, Rose and Margaret, grandchildren Kaelin, Sean, Gemma, Sarah-Eillie and Méabh, nephews, nieces, neighbours, friends and her many customers from Warde's Arva. Removal arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva, Co Cavan on Saturday 28th for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed with burial in Carrigallen Cemetery. The family of Pat would like to express their Gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Collage View Nursing Home and also Thanks to the Day Care Centre, Carrigallen.



Kevin Hughes, Greenhills, Dublin

Hughes Kevin, December 21st 2019, (Greenhills), peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family at Tallaght Hospital; beloved husband of Sheila and loving dad of Neil, Mandy and Anne. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren Dylan, Adam, Hannah, Ella, Sophie and Evan, son-in-law Sean, extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Service on Saturday at 3.30pm in the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

May they all Rest in Peace.

