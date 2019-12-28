Sadness following passing of long-serving former Leitrim county councillor

It is with great sadness that we heard news of the passing of long serving former Leitrim county councillor, Jim Joe Shortt, Greagh, Aughavas and Ballinamore this morning, December 28.

Tributes have been paid to Jim Joe who will forever be remembered for his many years of service to his native Leitrim and the way in which he represented the county in his various roles in the council, including serving as cathaoirleach.

Described as a "true gentleman", Jim Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Jim Joe passed away at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home.

No funeral details have yet been published.