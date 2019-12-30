Home for the holidays and thinking about coming back home to live in Letirim? Drop in to the free Diaspora Open Day in Carrick-on-Shannon
Are you home on holidays and thinking of returning to live in Leitrim? Why not drop into the Diaspora Open Day at The Hive, Carrick-on-Shannon today, December 30.
The event will focus focus on attracting skilled workers to relocate to counties. Similar events are also being organised in Cavan and Longford.
The event is free.
