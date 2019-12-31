Businesswoman Emer Gilvarry joins the board of Ireland West Airport

Ireland West Airport is pleased to announce that Irish businesswoman Ms. Emer Gilvarry has joined the board of the airport.

Ms. Gilvarry is a former Chairperson of Mason Hayes & Curran and a Partner in the Dispute Resolution team. She is experienced in a broad range of commercial and financial services litigation and is also a member of the Advisory Board at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, a Council member of the Economic and Social Research Institute and a Board member of Greencoat Renewables plc and the Ireland Funds. Ms. Gilvarry is also a qualified mediator.

As a former Board member of Aer Lingus, having sat on the Board for two years in the lead up to the acquisition of Aer Lingus by IAG, Ms. Gilvarry brings a wealth of aviation experience to the role.

Commenting on the appointment, Arthur French, Chairman, Ireland West Airport, said: "I’m delighted to welcome Emer to the board of the airport. She brings with her a wealth of experience and business expertise having served as a member of many Boards, contributing to all aspects of business, but in particular, acting as a trusted legal advisor and a guardian of good governance.

"Importantly, she brings aviation industry expertise, through her previous board role with Aer Lingus and I have no doubt she will be a great asset to the board at an exciting time, as we look to continue to deliver on the airport’s role as a key economic driver for the West and North West of Ireland."

The airport is on track for its busiest ever year in 2019 with passenger numbers set to exceed 800,000 for the first time in the airport’s history.