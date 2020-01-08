Cavan General Hospital fundraiser in memory of Ballinamore man

A Ballinamore family has been running a special fundraiser to raise money fro the Cavan General Hospital patient comfort fund and respiratory care unit.

Sinead Maxwell Kielty started the gofundme page as a way to help raise funds after her family decided to make their own donation to Cavan General in memory of a much loved husband, father and grandfather, Gerard Maxwell, Kiltyhugh, Ballinamore who passed away at Cavan General in September 2019.

The Maxwell family decided to make a donation instead of sending out Christmas cards to family and friends and the gofundme page is a way for those who knew Gerard to also make a donation.



"Dad passed away in Cavan General Hospital in September 2019. He received top class care on numerous occasions over the years & our family would like to show our thanks and appreciation by fundraising for this fantastic Hospital," explains Sinead on the gofundme page.

You can make a donation via the gofundme page here.