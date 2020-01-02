Leitrim deaths - Thursday, January 2, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Eileen Mc Goldrick (née Murphy), Clintycarnaghan, Bawnboy, Cavan



Eileen Mc Goldrick (nee Murphy), Clintycarnaghan, Bawnboy, Co Cavan. December 31st at Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Patrick. Deeeply regretted by her loving sons Tony, Stephen (Offaly), Séamus, daughter Martina, sisters, daughters-in-law Elaine & Denise, partner Tony, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence today (Thursday) from 12pm until 4pm. House private at all other times please. Remains arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy this evening (Thursday) at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Violet Notley (née Matthews) Main Street, Dromod, Leitrim / Ballinagore, Westmeath



NOTLEY (nee Matthews) Violet Gertrude at Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Mullingar. (Formerly Dromod, Co. Leitrim, Clonard, Co. Meath and Ballinagore, Co Westmeath). Peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff of Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar. Beloved wife of the late William (Billy) Notley, cherished and loving mum to llona (Jenkins) and Wesley, son-in-law David and daughter-in-law Susan. Much loved grandmother to Penelope, Madeline, Imogen, Hilary, Yolande and Freya. Sadly missed by her brother Douglas, sister-in-law Maureen, niece Muriel, many relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held in All Saints Church Mullingar (N91 W959), Co Westmeath at 2pm on Friday, 3rd January. Family only cremation in Mt Jerome Crematorium on Saturday, 4th January. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mullingar Hospital Scanner and Irish Cancer Society.

Teresa Kelly (née Ward) Creagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Teresa (Babbie) Kelly (nee Ward) Creagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Packie and great-grand son Andrew. Died Tuesday 31st December 2019 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her sons Sean (Longford) Pauric (Drumshanbo) and daughter Marie Tansey (Boyle), daughters-in-laws Mae and Lucy and son-in-law Sean, grandchildren, great-grand children, relatives friends and neighbours. Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon, today Thursday 2nd January 2020 from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 11am followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery.

Lisa Greene Beirne Tarmon, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Lisa Greene Beirne on the 30th of December 2019. Sadly missed and much loved by her mother Margaret, father Christie, brother David, her sisters Eileen, Tina, Sharon and Tami, her partner Pam and son Aaron, the Slater family and friends in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, Perry, Helena and all her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at 6 Cuil, Tarmon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, today, Thursday the 2nd of January from 4pm to 8pm with removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, Friday the 3rd of January, arriving at 2.30pm, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan. Family flowers only.Donations, if desired, to Roscommon Women's Network, Castlerea c/o Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen.

Catherine Byrne (nee Walsh), Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, Dublin / Leitrim / Rooskey, Roscommon

Catherine Byrne (née Walsh), formerly of Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 and recently of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Died peacefully on December 31st 2019 in the loving care of staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home. In her 100th year. Wife of the late Kelly Byrne. Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter-in-law Pat, grandchildren Kelley, Tommy and Luke. Relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, January 3 at 11am in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel. Followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin D6W.

Lucie Compton (née Brown), No.5 Forest view, Boyle, Roscommon

Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Eamon. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Bernadette and Oonagh, sons-in-law, grandchildren Lisa, Patricia, Darren, Heather, Adam, Beth and great grandchild Mollie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence 5 Forest View, on Thursday, 2nd January, 2020, 4pm until 7pm. Arriving for Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, 3rd January, at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice Sligo, c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Angela Mullarkey (née Beirne), Circular Road, Sligo Town, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Angela Mullarkey (nee Beirne), Lisheen House, Circular Road, Sligo / Ballinafad, Boyle and formerly of Cornamucklagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. December 20th 2019 (peacefully) at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Betty (England), sons Frankie (England) and Noel (Sligo), son-in-law John, grandchildren Angela, Kevin, Mick, Tracey and John, great grandchildren Shannon, Ciaran, Matthew, Becky and Jack, sister Agnes Beirne (U.S.A) sister-in-law Mary, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, 3rd January, from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Aughanagh Cemetery Ballinafad, Co. Sligo.

Noel Sheridan, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford

Formerly of Ferefad, Longford, and Perth, Australia. Noel Sheridan died on 29th December 2019, following an accident. Noel will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, parents Michael and Maura, brother Joe, sisters Michelle and Emma, brother-in-law Peter, uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends here in Longford and Australia. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, 2nd January, 2020, in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Barry, Greaghnagullion, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Barry on Sunday 29th of December at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill and formerly of Greaghnagullion, Drumshanbo. Predeceased by her brother Paddy. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary (McWeeney), Aghacashel, Bernie, Mahanagh, brother John Joe, New York, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and relatives. , for 8pm. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, 2nd January, at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo followed by burial in new cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.