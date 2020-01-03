January 3, 2020
Sun and showers today for Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan
There will be sunny spells and showers today
Today, Friday, January 3 will be a cool, bright and mainly dry day with good sunshine. A few showers will develop in the west and north of the region. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate westerly breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be cloudy with some patchy rain or drizzle in Ulster and north Connacht. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.
