Maura Higgins reflects on incredible year: from struggling to keep a roof over her head to TV fame

Wishing her 2.6 million Instagram followers ‘a very happy & healthy new year’, Longford’s Maura Higginsrevealed how this time last year she was struggling to keep a roof over her head.

“I honestly can’t put into words how incredible my 2019 has been, to think this time last year I was so unhappy and struggling to keep a roof over my head,” she wrote in her candidly honest Instagram post.

She remarked, “you can achieve anything you put your mind to!”

The Ballymahon model, who will be appearing on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, also issued some advice for some young girls that may be following her. “A lot of you would have looked at my social media and thought wow ‘she has an incredible life’. To all of the young girls reading this, please remember Instagram is NOT real life!”

The Brand Ambassador for Boohoo, Ann Summers and Bellamianta, added, “We can all filter, photoshop, edit etc (guilty) but we never know what is actually going on in a person’s life, so for 2020 please remember to be kind. I am so incredibly grateful for all of the support I have been given in the last year.”

Read more