Strong winds and heavy rain are on the way this evening for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan

Today, Sunday, January 5 will see further outbreaks of rain and drizzle affecting Connacht and West Ulster. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong and gusty near coasts.

TONIGHT

According to Met Éireann it will become increasingly windy tonight, with cloud thickening countrywide and rain pushing in off the Atlantic towards morning. Lows of 6 to 8 degrees in strengthening southwesterly winds, increasing near gale to gale force at the coasts.