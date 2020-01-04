100 Leitrim groups set to benefit from funding

100 Leitrim groups are set to benefit from funding allocated under the Community Enhancement Programme.

The following groups have been allocated funding:



- Cappagh Residents Association in Mohill, €615 for a lawnmower

- Mohill 4th Leitrim Scout Group, €615 for kayaks, paddles and buoyancy aids

- Leitrim International Community Group Carrick-on-Shannon,€615 for a laptop and projector

- Annaduff ICA, €615 for two large planters

- Annaduff/Drumsna/Jamestown Defibrillator Group, €615 for two heated defibrillator cabinets;

- Leitrim branch of the Irish Wheelchair Society, €615 for four raised flower beds

- YKEA Youth Club, Mohill, €615 for flood lighting

- Blueway Girl Guides, Leitrim Village, €615 for camping equipment

- North West Simon Community Carrick-on-Shannon, €615 for CCTV for a house in Leitrim

- Rooskey Town and Country Development, €615 for fairy garden at new playground#

- Eslin Community 1st Responders, €615 for AED and first aid equipment

- Lakeland Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, €615 for laptop and drum

- Knocklongford Residents Association Mohill, €615 for shed and fence

- Liscara Residents Association, Carrick-on-Shannon €615 for signage and garden supplies

- Leitrim Village ICA, €615 for chairs

- Leitrim Gaels Community Facilities, €615 for seating for centre

- Mohill Horse Fair Committee, €615 for statue cladding, plaque

- Shannon Blueway Group, €615 for shelter for events

- Leitrim Village Active Age, €615 for table and chairs for centre

- Leitrim Cycle Club, €615 for pop up tent for events

- Kiltoghert Women's Group, €615 for kitchen/catering items

- Kinlough Mens Shed, €1000 for draught proofing and a laptop

- Rowanberry Enterprises, Drumkeerin, €1,000 for kitchen appliances

- North Leitrim Women's Centre, Manorhamilton, €921 for kitchen equipment;

- Leitrim Intercultural Forum, Manorhamilton €986 for a laptop and accessories

- Killargue Community Development,€564 for paint for the community centre

- Lurganboy Development Association, €1,000 for defibrillator and training

- Churchfield residents Association, €950 to supply and plant boundary hedge

- Ross Residents Association, €188 for paint for boundary wall

- Mothers Union Manorhamilton, €890 for projector and screen

- Dromahair AED Working Group, €1,000 for mannequins, masks etc

- Glenfarne Community Development, €430 for CCTV

- Cloone Aughavas Childcare, €$538 for mixer taps etc for toilets

- Aughavas (Corduff) Church of Ireland, €538 for enhancement/safety works

- Leitrim Calling, Drumshanbo, €538 for office equipment

- Barleyfield Residents Association, Carrigallen, €538 for a mower and strimmer

- Carrigallen Table tennis Club, €538 for a table tennis table

- Aughavas GAA Club, €538 for dumbbells and storage

- Carrigallen Community Care (Vol Group), €538 for pressure cushions

- Drumreilly Defibrillator Group, €538 for a defibrillator

- Leitrim Water Safety Area Committee, Drumshanbo, €538 for training defibs etc and water safety equipment

- Drumreilly Development Association, €538 for a laptop and printer

- South Leitrim Community Health Forum, Ballinamore, €538 for a camera, table and chairs and a filing cabinet

- Cloone Defibrillator Group, €538 for two by AED storage units

- Drumshanbo Handball Club, €538 for a dehumidifier

- Childhood Days, Drumshanbo, €538 for three laptops/tablets

- Ballinamore Community Arts Group, €538 for a laptop

- Ballinamore Tidy Towns, €538 for a mower and brushcutter

- Ballinamore Tourism CLG, €538 for office equipment and a laptop

- Lahard Residents Association, €538 for a complete polytunnel

- Ballinamore Mens Shed, €538 for a juicer and apple press

- Ballinamore Boxing Club, €538 for boxing/training equipment

- St Catherine's Church, Fenagh, €538 for three heaters and catering pots

- Aughavas Mens Shed, €538 for tools for mens shed

- Aughawillan GAA club, €538 for picnic tables and a leaf blower

- Aughavas Parish Improvement Scheme, , €538 for a leaf blower

- Leitrim/West Cavan branch Down Syndrome Ireland, Carrick-on-Shannon, €1,885 for balance bikes

- Foroige Family Support Project South Leitrim, Carrick-on-Shannon, €2,000 for a laptop, colour copier/printer, play supplies, parenting resources, signage and flyers

- Breffni Community Development, Carrick-on-Shannon, €2,000 for equipment, furnishings and safety equipment for extension to FRC

- Mohill Community Sports Hub, €2,000 for a safety fence, signage, sensor lights and kitchen equipment

- Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club, €2,000 for the replacement of the path and windows

- Mohill Family Support Centre, €1,000 for office equipment and CCTV

- Hyde Terrace Residents Association, €2,000 for a power washer, fridge and kitchen equipment

- Drumsna Boxing Club, €2,500 for the upgrade of the car park

- Bornacoola GAA, €2,000 for building a storage facility

- Bornacoola Community development Association, €2,000for heated boxes for defibs

- Leitrim Association People With Disabilities, Drumshanbo, €2767 for gates

- Leitrim Village Development, €2,000 for materials for attic conversion

- Mohill Mens Group, €4,000 to provide a shed/venue

- Eslin Community Association, €2,000 for a list of seven items for community centre including treadmill,

- Manorhamilton community Tennis Club, €3,379 for a boundary fence

- Manorhamilton Enterprise Forum Ltd, €2,000 to upgrade the existing CCTV

- Tullaghan Tidy towns , €1,000 for a lawnmower and strimmer

- Manorhamilton Tidy Towns, €2,800 for a ride-on lawnmower

- Bee Park Field Committee, €3,000 for resurfacing parking and the pedestrian area

- Rossinver Youth and Community Project, €1,571 for CCTV

- McDermott's Terrace Residents Association,€1,396 paint for the exterior of the community house and defibrillator

- Kinlough Community Development, €3,000 for fencing between the footpath, (main road) and pitch

- Sean McDermott Boxing Club, €4,000 to replace the boxing ring

- Tullaghan Development Association, €2,000 for seven items including a security camera, mic and speakers and defibrillator

- Drumkeeran Youth Cafe, €4,000 for complete courthouse works including flooring, insulation of walls and pump

- The Organic Centre, Rossinver, €2,000 for a shed, lighting, play unit, picnic tables and benches

- North Leitrim Glens Centre, €2,000 to go towards match funding for development Glens Centre.

- Kiltyclogher Community Council, €2,000 towards tennis court items, pain, outdoor fitness circuit, gazebos, picnic tables and gravel for the front of centre.

- Good Energies Alliance, Ballinaglera, €2,000 for a fire proof shutter and new computer for the community hall

- Bredagh Old School, Carrigallen, €2,000 to extend lighting to facilitate use during winter and for fencing around the premises for safety

- Keshcarrigan Development, €1,000 for a lawnmower

- Cornmill Theatre, Carrigallen, €3,000 for lights and heating and a suspended ceiling

- Ballinamore Mens Shed, €2,000 for windows, a wheelchair accessible toilet and footpath

- YWI North Connaught -Leitrim Project-base cafe, Drumshanbo, €2,000 for CCTV, 20 chairs, 2 sofas, a drum kit and a table tennis table

- Ballinamore Golf Club, €1,652 defibrillator

- Cloone Tidy Towns, €1,00 for a ride-on lawnmower

- Keeldra Lake Amenity Development, €1,000 for 6 standup paddle boards and equ8ipment

- Ballinamore Community Hall CLG, €2,000 for a kitchenette, two bars and appliances

- Mayflower Community Centre CLG, €2,000 for a roof on the storage shed

- Leitrim Development Company, Drumshanbo, €3,000 to upgrade equipment for the Rural Social Scheme including -lawnmowers, strimmers and leaf blowers

- Ballinamore Area Community Council, €2,000 to renovate and insulate an office the Scout den/hall and signage

- Cloone GAA, €2,000 to upgrade disabled WC and showers

- Cloone Community Centre, €1,000 for six foldaway tables and 38 chairs

- Carrigallen Trout Angling Club, €2,500 to refurbish mooring, signage and safety lifebuoys