100 Leitrim groups set to benefit from funding
100 Leitrim groups are set to benefit from funding allocated under the Community Enhancement Programme.
The following groups have been allocated funding:
- Cappagh Residents Association in Mohill, €615 for a lawnmower
- Mohill 4th Leitrim Scout Group, €615 for kayaks, paddles and buoyancy aids
- Leitrim International Community Group Carrick-on-Shannon,€615 for a laptop and projector
- Annaduff ICA, €615 for two large planters
- Annaduff/Drumsna/Jamestown Defibrillator Group, €615 for two heated defibrillator cabinets;
- Leitrim branch of the Irish Wheelchair Society, €615 for four raised flower beds
- YKEA Youth Club, Mohill, €615 for flood lighting
- Blueway Girl Guides, Leitrim Village, €615 for camping equipment
- North West Simon Community Carrick-on-Shannon, €615 for CCTV for a house in Leitrim
- Rooskey Town and Country Development, €615 for fairy garden at new playground#
- Eslin Community 1st Responders, €615 for AED and first aid equipment
- Lakeland Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, €615 for laptop and drum
- Knocklongford Residents Association Mohill, €615 for shed and fence
- Liscara Residents Association, Carrick-on-Shannon €615 for signage and garden supplies
- Leitrim Village ICA, €615 for chairs
- Leitrim Gaels Community Facilities, €615 for seating for centre
- Mohill Horse Fair Committee, €615 for statue cladding, plaque
- Shannon Blueway Group, €615 for shelter for events
- Leitrim Village Active Age, €615 for table and chairs for centre
- Leitrim Cycle Club, €615 for pop up tent for events
- Kiltoghert Women's Group, €615 for kitchen/catering items
- Kinlough Mens Shed, €1000 for draught proofing and a laptop
- Rowanberry Enterprises, Drumkeerin, €1,000 for kitchen appliances
- North Leitrim Women's Centre, Manorhamilton, €921 for kitchen equipment;
- Leitrim Intercultural Forum, Manorhamilton €986 for a laptop and accessories
- Killargue Community Development,€564 for paint for the community centre
- Lurganboy Development Association, €1,000 for defibrillator and training
- Churchfield residents Association, €950 to supply and plant boundary hedge
- Ross Residents Association, €188 for paint for boundary wall
- Mothers Union Manorhamilton, €890 for projector and screen
- Dromahair AED Working Group, €1,000 for mannequins, masks etc
- Glenfarne Community Development, €430 for CCTV
- Cloone Aughavas Childcare, €$538 for mixer taps etc for toilets
- Aughavas (Corduff) Church of Ireland, €538 for enhancement/safety works
- Leitrim Calling, Drumshanbo, €538 for office equipment
- Barleyfield Residents Association, Carrigallen, €538 for a mower and strimmer
- Carrigallen Table tennis Club, €538 for a table tennis table
- Aughavas GAA Club, €538 for dumbbells and storage
- Carrigallen Community Care (Vol Group), €538 for pressure cushions
- Drumreilly Defibrillator Group, €538 for a defibrillator
- Leitrim Water Safety Area Committee, Drumshanbo, €538 for training defibs etc and water safety equipment
- Drumreilly Development Association, €538 for a laptop and printer
- South Leitrim Community Health Forum, Ballinamore, €538 for a camera, table and chairs and a filing cabinet
- Cloone Defibrillator Group, €538 for two by AED storage units
- Drumshanbo Handball Club, €538 for a dehumidifier
- Childhood Days, Drumshanbo, €538 for three laptops/tablets
- Ballinamore Community Arts Group, €538 for a laptop
- Ballinamore Tidy Towns, €538 for a mower and brushcutter
- Ballinamore Tourism CLG, €538 for office equipment and a laptop
- Lahard Residents Association, €538 for a complete polytunnel
- Ballinamore Mens Shed, €538 for a juicer and apple press
- Ballinamore Boxing Club, €538 for boxing/training equipment
- St Catherine's Church, Fenagh, €538 for three heaters and catering pots
- Aughavas Mens Shed, €538 for tools for mens shed
- Aughawillan GAA club, €538 for picnic tables and a leaf blower
- Aughavas Parish Improvement Scheme, , €538 for a leaf blower
- Leitrim/West Cavan branch Down Syndrome Ireland, Carrick-on-Shannon, €1,885 for balance bikes
- Foroige Family Support Project South Leitrim, Carrick-on-Shannon, €2,000 for a laptop, colour copier/printer, play supplies, parenting resources, signage and flyers
- Breffni Community Development, Carrick-on-Shannon, €2,000 for equipment, furnishings and safety equipment for extension to FRC
- Mohill Community Sports Hub, €2,000 for a safety fence, signage, sensor lights and kitchen equipment
- Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club, €2,000 for the replacement of the path and windows
- Mohill Family Support Centre, €1,000 for office equipment and CCTV
- Hyde Terrace Residents Association, €2,000 for a power washer, fridge and kitchen equipment
- Drumsna Boxing Club, €2,500 for the upgrade of the car park
- Bornacoola GAA, €2,000 for building a storage facility
- Bornacoola Community development Association, €2,000for heated boxes for defibs
- Leitrim Association People With Disabilities, Drumshanbo, €2767 for gates
- Leitrim Village Development, €2,000 for materials for attic conversion
- Mohill Mens Group, €4,000 to provide a shed/venue
- Eslin Community Association, €2,000 for a list of seven items for community centre including treadmill,
- Manorhamilton community Tennis Club, €3,379 for a boundary fence
- Manorhamilton Enterprise Forum Ltd, €2,000 to upgrade the existing CCTV
- Tullaghan Tidy towns , €1,000 for a lawnmower and strimmer
- Manorhamilton Tidy Towns, €2,800 for a ride-on lawnmower
- Bee Park Field Committee, €3,000 for resurfacing parking and the pedestrian area
- Rossinver Youth and Community Project, €1,571 for CCTV
- McDermott's Terrace Residents Association,€1,396 paint for the exterior of the community house and defibrillator
- Kinlough Community Development, €3,000 for fencing between the footpath, (main road) and pitch
- Sean McDermott Boxing Club, €4,000 to replace the boxing ring
- Tullaghan Development Association, €2,000 for seven items including a security camera, mic and speakers and defibrillator
- Drumkeeran Youth Cafe, €4,000 for complete courthouse works including flooring, insulation of walls and pump
- The Organic Centre, Rossinver, €2,000 for a shed, lighting, play unit, picnic tables and benches
- North Leitrim Glens Centre, €2,000 to go towards match funding for development Glens Centre.
- Kiltyclogher Community Council, €2,000 towards tennis court items, pain, outdoor fitness circuit, gazebos, picnic tables and gravel for the front of centre.
- Good Energies Alliance, Ballinaglera, €2,000 for a fire proof shutter and new computer for the community hall
- Bredagh Old School, Carrigallen, €2,000 to extend lighting to facilitate use during winter and for fencing around the premises for safety
- Keshcarrigan Development, €1,000 for a lawnmower
- Cornmill Theatre, Carrigallen, €3,000 for lights and heating and a suspended ceiling
- Ballinamore Mens Shed, €2,000 for windows, a wheelchair accessible toilet and footpath
- YWI North Connaught -Leitrim Project-base cafe, Drumshanbo, €2,000 for CCTV, 20 chairs, 2 sofas, a drum kit and a table tennis table
- Ballinamore Golf Club, €1,652 defibrillator
- Cloone Tidy Towns, €1,00 for a ride-on lawnmower
- Keeldra Lake Amenity Development, €1,000 for 6 standup paddle boards and equ8ipment
- Ballinamore Community Hall CLG, €2,000 for a kitchenette, two bars and appliances
- Mayflower Community Centre CLG, €2,000 for a roof on the storage shed
- Leitrim Development Company, Drumshanbo, €3,000 to upgrade equipment for the Rural Social Scheme including -lawnmowers, strimmers and leaf blowers
- Ballinamore Area Community Council, €2,000 to renovate and insulate an office the Scout den/hall and signage
- Cloone GAA, €2,000 to upgrade disabled WC and showers
- Cloone Community Centre, €1,000 for six foldaway tables and 38 chairs
- Carrigallen Trout Angling Club, €2,500 to refurbish mooring, signage and safety lifebuoys
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on