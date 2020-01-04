Three men appear before court over attack on QIH director, Kevin Lunney

Three of four men charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) diretor, Kevin Lunney in Cavan in September 2019 appeared before Harristown District Court yesterday, Friday, January 3, 2020.

Darren Redmond, Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin and Alan O'Brien, Shelmalier Road, East Wall, were remanded to the January 17 sitting of Harristown District Court.

A third defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was refused bail at yesterday's court.

A fourth man, Luke O'Reilly, Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, who appeared in court before Christmas is set to appear at Harristown District Court on 10 January.