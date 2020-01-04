Six men charged over violent Longford feud incident denied bail

Six members of a Longford family embroiled in a violent feud with a rivalling Traveller faction have been denied bail following a court appearance yesterday.

Joe Meares (27), 1 Richmond Street, Longford, Johnny Doyle (23), 5 Richmond Street, Longford, Johnny Doyle (38), 35 The Mill, Clondra, Longford, Ryan Doyle (18), 61 Annaly Park, Longford, Martin Doyle (21), Ferefad, Ardagh Road, Longford and Stephen Doyle (51), 7 Richmond Street, Longford appeared before a sitting of Harristown District Court earlier today.

All six had appeared at a special sitting of Longford District Court last week where they, together with five other co-accused parties aligned to another locally based family were remanded in custody by Judge Seamus Hughes.

All six men had signalled their intentions at that sitting to pursue bail applications, however those attempts were turned down earlier today with all six being remanded in custody to a sitting of Harristown District Court on January 17.

Despite that judgement, all six can still pursue possible bail applications through the High Court.

The other five men charged in connection to a violent incident on Longford town's Main Street on December 16 last are due to appear before the same court next Friday (December 10).