Cavan is calling you home in 2020

Cavan Calling will see Cavan people, those with ancestors from the Breffni County, or those with an affinity for Cavan, welcomed come home for a weekend-long celebration of Cavan, its people, its culture, heritage, music, and landscape.

A packed programme of events has been lined up for ‘Cavan Calling’, with street concerts, an American Wake, colourful street performances and parades, a bumper fireworks extravaganza, a spectacular military tattoo, theatre, exhibitions, talks, ancestry events, business networking opportunities, a gala ball and much, much more!

Cavan people abroad will also have the opportunity to win flights home for Cavan Calling, while the inaugural ‘Cavan Day’ will be launched in Cavan on Saturday, 22nd August in an explosion of colour, music, spectacle, and dance - with a Cavan Day parade, street performance, music on the street and more.

From Dowra to Dubai, Ballyjamesduff to Boston, Cavan people across the globe are invited to shout about their county on Cavan Day. Those who can’t be in Cavan on the day can share their pictures, memories, and thoughts of Cavan on social media using the hashtag #CavanDay and tell the world they’re proud to be from Cavan!

Speaking at the launch of Cavan Calling, Chief Executive of Cavan County Council, Mr Tommy Ryan, said “Across the globe, Cavan Associations, GAA Clubs, and Irish Societies provide a vital sense of community and belonging for Cavan people. Cavan Calling is a celebration of these bonds, and the perfect opportunity to come home, re-kindle old friendships and forge new connections.”

Cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council, Cllr Shane P O’Reilly added “I would like to invite friends of Cavan around the world who may have never had the chance to see its breath-taking beauty first-hand, to take this opportunity to come home and enjoy this unique showcase of Cavan and all it has to offer.”

Cavan is calling you home. Answer the call. 20th-23rd August 2020.

To join in, visit www.cavancalling.com, email info@cavandiaspora.com or follow @cavancalling on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram