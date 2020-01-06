Killeshandra's new health centre to completed this year

Work on the new Primary Care Centre in Killeshandra, Co Cavan is due to commence in the first quarter of this year.

The battle to get a primary care centre in the dairy town has run for approximately 20 years. The new Primary Care Centre will be a two-storey building. It is understood that the HSE will lease most of the building for the provision of services to the area.

Car parking facilities will be provided off street at the rear of the new building and patients will access the various facilities via the back of the complex.

