Christmas tree recycling in Leitrim
Time to recycle your Christmas tree Christmas tree
Tired of looking at the Christmas tree yet? Christmas Tree recycling will be available at Mohill and Manorhamilton Civic Amenity Centres on the following dates only: 10th, 11th, 17th & 18th January 2020.
More info and opening times here: http://bit.ly/34QQPYe
To avoid prosecution please do not leave trees (or other recycleables) outside the gates when the centre is closed.
