Status Yellow wind warning for Leitrim, Cavan, Roscommon and Sligo today, Janaury 7

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for a number of counties today, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 including Leitrim, Cavan, Roscommon and Sligo.

Southerly winds gradually veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h at times. The warning is valid from 6am today through to 8pm tonight.

There will also be rain and drizzle and some heavy and possibly thundery bursts this morning. Temperatures will be above average for the time of year, between 11 and 14 degrees.

TONIGHT

The winds will gradually moderate tonight and become westerly. It will become largely dry as well with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be between 3 and 6 degrees.