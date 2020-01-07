Book your "Second Honeymoon" in Carrigallen

Forget the January Blues and give yourself the gift of laughter this weekend at The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen.

Sam Cree's Second Honeymoon has it's last shows in The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen this Friday and Saturday night, January 10 and 11 at 8pm.



Directed by Sean McIntyre the comedy has been getting great reviews.

Set in a seaside B&B somewhere in Ireland sometime in the 1960s, the play features, amongst others, Mrs Liggett, a prim and proper landlady, her flirty servant girl Vera, newly weds Stephen and Sally, Mrs Mansfield and her downtrodden husband, long term resident Mrs Harkness and Agnes and Frank who are returning to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.



Add to the mix the hilariously camp Victor, Agnes’ old boyfriend Malcolm and the recently arrived American sailor Henry and you have all the ingredients for a hugely funny and entertaining evening of live theatre.



Booking online on www.cornmilltheatre.com or telephone 087-2570363.