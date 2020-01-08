Hopkins withdraws as election candidate

Senator Maura Hopkins has announced she will not be going forward as a Fine Gael candidate for Roscommon-Galway in the next General Election.

In a statement to www.leitrimobserver.ie she said "Over the Christmas period, I have taken time to consider my position as a Fine Gael Candidate for Roscommon-Galway. I am very aware of the huge demands and sacrifices involved in running an effective and successful campaign to win a Dail seat.

"All indications suggest that a general election will take place over the next number of months. It had been my full intention to contest the election. I have been working extremely hard with many people on many issues across the constituency. I have always tried to do my best and I have invested a huge amount of time and effort in working hard to deliver for the people of this constituency.

"However, my personal circumstances have changed in recent weeks. As a new mother and as a female public representative based in a rural constituency, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be possible to balance the responsibilities and demands of my personal and professional life. Therefore, I am withdrawing my name as a Fine Gael Candidate for Roscommon-Galway constituency.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision for me to make. I am very grateful for the incredible support I received from Fine Gael members who have campaigned with me over the past five and a half years. I really appreciate the time, effort and energy given by so many members who have supported me in every way possible. I am also very grateful for the support received from so many people right across this constituency over this period.

"It has been a huge honour and privilege to serve as a councillor on Roscommon County Council from 2014 – 2016 and as a Senator from 2016 – to date. I hope to remain involved in Fine Gael politics.

"I wish Cllr Aisling Dolan the very best as she seeks to secure a Dail seat for Fine Gael," she concluded.